Wild Birds, IRL: Two Venues That Opened During the Pandemic

IRL and Wild Birds may serve different audiences, but they share origins local arts ethics.

Piotr Orlov

There is a world of differences between IRL in Greenpoint and Wild Birds in Crown Heights.

The former sits quietly in an almost nondescript row house on Franklin Street, part-gallery part-performance space, artful and choosy in the kind of work it presents, charging just a few people an old-fashioned ticket price to come and experience art and music that is transient — just like in some ways IRL is itself.

The latter takes up a rowdy Crown Heights sidewalk of a warehouse-heavy block of Dean Street just off Classon. Wild Birds is a bar with two stages (one indoor, one outdoor), presenting multiple artists a night that puts on groove-based music from around the world, whose “suggested donation” style of paying musicians is as timeworn as its desire to become a cornerstone of Brooklyn’s music landscape.

IRL and Wild Birds both opened in the middle of the pandemic and both have survived, thrived.

