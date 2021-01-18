Homicide

Two Suspicious Deaths This Weekend, One Ruled A Murder

BKLYNER Staff|

Juanita Caballero, 78, was discovered murdered on Friday, January 15, 2021, just before 5 pm at her apartment at Carter G. Woodson houses NYCHA development (73 Precinct/PSA2).

She was found laying on the floor in the hallway of her apartment with a cord around her neck and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Medical Examiner has deemed the death a homicide as of this morning. The investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 7:30 pm  NYPD responded to a call from Williams Plaza Houses NYCHA development (90 Precinct/PSA3). They found a 37-year-old woman lying face down in the third-floor hallway, unresponsive. EMS took the woman to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Woodhull, where she died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

 

