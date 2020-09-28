Two Shot On Monroe Street, One Killed

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – On Friday, September 25, shortly before 10:30 pm, police received a 911 call of two individuals shot at the corner of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Monroe Street (81 Precinct).

They found the two men, both in their 30ies, who were shot near a black Jeep parked in front of 480 Monroe Street. The 37-year old was taken by EMS to Interfaith Hospital, where he died. The 35-year-old was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

While the 81st Precinct has seen both shootings (30 vs 13) and gunshot related injuries (35 vs 16) more than double this year, there had been just 3 murders this year so far, about the same as last year (2) as of September 20 data from NYPD Compstat, screenshot below.