Two Murders in East New York on Sunday

There were two homicides on Sunday in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York, a sad sign that the struggles with gun violence that plagued the neighborhood last year are spilling over into 2021.
In the first, police responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot at approximately 12:30 am. They arrived to a first-floor apartment 373 Montauk Avenue to find a 24-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
In the second, police responded to another call at about 7:45 pm from 580 Stanley Avenue, a building in the Linden Houses complex. There, officers found 17-year-old Raymond Matthews unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
EMS transported Matthews to Brookdale Hospital in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead. In this case, too, there are no arrests and an investigation continues. Matthews lived at another building in the Linden Houses.
