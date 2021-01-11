Two Murders in East New York on Sunday

There were two homicides on Sunday in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York, a sad sign that the struggles with gun violence that plagued the neighborhood last year are spilling over into 2021.

In the first, police responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot at approximately 12:30 am. They arrived to a first-floor apartment 373 Montauk Avenue to find a 24-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.