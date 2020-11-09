Two Men Shot & Killed Over The Weekend

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Canarsie lounge and a 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Crown Heights over the weekend.
On Saturday, November 7 at around 2:30 a.m., shots were fired outside Richard’s Hall & Lounge on Avenue L near East 94th Street in Canarsie. Jahdane Olivierre, who lived just an eight-minute walk away and was father to a nine-year-old son, was shot in the torso and legs, the NYPD said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.
“He’s an amazing father, a great son, very creative,” Olivierre’s mother told the Daily News. “He had a very unique personality, he can draw, he’s a poet, very intelligent. To know Jahdane is to love him, everybody loved him.”
Then, on Sunday, November 8, just before 7:30 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a shooting. When they arrived at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights, they found 28-year-old Eric Ford from Queens, with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.
As of now, no arrests have been made for either incident and both investigations are ongoing.
