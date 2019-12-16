Two Men Rob a Teen and a 21-Year-Old in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS — Two men are suspected in two separate robberies that took place last week on the border of Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy.

First, on Wednesday, December 11 at around 5:20 p.m., a 21-year-old young man was walking on Atlantic Avenue between Troy and Schenectady Avenues when two men approached him. According to the cops, the two men ordered the young man to follow them to Family Dollar on Pacific Street. Once they were there, they ordered him to withdraw money. The suspects then fled with $200. Cops say the man was not physically injured.

Then, at around 5:40 p.m., the two suspects approached a 15-year-old teenage boy on Atlantic Avenue and New York Avenue. Cops say they demanded his cellphone. The teenager gave it to them, and they fled with an iPhone XR. The teen was not physically injured.

A video of the suspects during the first incident is available above. The NYPD did not provide a description of the suspects.