Three Shot & Two Killed In Two Separate Shootings In Brooklyn Last Night

EAST FLATBUSH/BROWNSVILLE – Three people were shot and two killed in two separate shootings in Brooklyn last night.

First, on June 2, at around 6:05 p.m., cops arrived at the intersection of East 92nd Street and Church Avenue to find a 58-year-old man and a 66-year-old man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The 58-year-old man was taken to Kings County Hospital and is in critical condition. The 66-year-old man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. There are no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has also not yet been released.

Then, at around 10:40 p.m., cops arrived at Thomas S. Boyland Street near Dean Street and Bergen Street to find 28-year-old Kevin Moore with a gunshot wound to the torso. The Bed-Stuy resident was taken to Interfaith Hospital and was pronounced dead.

As of now, there are no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.