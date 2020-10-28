Two Fatal Shootings Within Two Hours In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – Two people were shot and killed in two separate incidents within two hours of each other last night, including a 16-year-old boy.

First, on Tuesday, October 27 at around 10:05 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a man who was shot in front of Kingsborough Houses on Kingsborough Third Walk in Crown Heights. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Interfaith Hospital and was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released by the NYPD.

The number of shooting incidents in the 77th Precinct, which encompasses Crown Heights and Prospect Heights has doubled since last year, NYPD data show. In 2019, there were 21 shooting incidents. This year, there have been 46 so far. The number of shooting victims has gone from 33 in 2019 to 50 in 2020 so far.

Then, at around 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, cops responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside the lobby of Hughes Houses, located at Sutter Avenue in Brownsville. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Marvin Carroway unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Carroway lived in that very building, the NYPD confirmed. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Just two hours before he was shot, Carroway was on Facebook Live celebrating his birthday with friends, the Daily News reported.

The number of shooting incidents in the 73rd Precinct, which encompasses Brownsville, has quadrupled since 2019. Last year, there were 28 shooting incidents. This year, there have been 84 so far. The number of shooting victims has nearly doubled going from 46 in 2019 to 104 this year so far.

As of now, no arrest in either incident has been made and the investigations are ongoing.