Two Dead In East New York Hit-And-Run

EAST NEW YORK – Two people are dead after a two-car crash this weekend.

On Saturday, December 12 at around 10:52 p.m., a person driving a gray BMW sedan was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when they struck someone driving a Toyota Camry, which was traveling eastbound on Flatlands Avenue, the NYPD said. The Camry had two occupants: 58-year old driver Nerlye Stvil and 51-year-old passenger Sandra Liberice. Both were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County and were pronounced dead. After the fatal crash, two men from the BMW fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The two Brooklyn colleagues carpooled together to their overnight shift in a group home run by nonprofit Services for the Underserved looking after mentally disabled children. Before they died, they had been driving to work, the Daily News reported.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.