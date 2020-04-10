Two Assaults In Red Hook And Brownsville

Cops are looking for three suspects involved in two assaults that took place in Red Hook and Brownsville.

RED HOOK – On Saturday, April 4 at around 10:15 a.m., an unknown individual approached a 34-year-old employee at Hicks Mega Laundromat, located at 779 Hicks Street. They both engaged in a verbal dispute over a washing machine malfunction, cops say. The dispute turned physical when the individual allegedly punched and kicked the man, pushed him to the floor, and struck him with a chair. Then, the suspect fled.

According to the NYPD, the employee had bruising on his body but refused medical attention. Cops describe the suspect as an adult man with a dark complexion. He is about 6’4″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has an athletic build, brown eyes, and black dreadlock hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded track jacket, blue track pants, and white sneakers.

BROWNSVILLE – On Monday, April 6 at around 5:40 p.m., two men allegedly fired their guns outside on Sutter Avenue near Powell Street and Blake Avenue. A woman, who was sitting nearby, was shot once in her right leg. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in stable condition.

The NYPD describes the two suspects as follows:

Suspect 1 – A 17 to 22-year-old man last seen wearing a red-hooded sweater, black pants, and light-colored sneakers.

Suspect 2 – A 17 to 22-year-old man last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.