Two Arrests: In Sunset Park Stabbing And Attempted Rape In Bed Stuy

Sunset Park – On Sunday, February 28, a man was arrested and charged with an assault that left one man dead and three injured.

Last Friday, around 9:30 pm, 45-year-old William Smith, from Brownsville, attacked four Asian men on 57th St and 7th Ave in Sunset Park, cops say.

When cops responded to a 911 call of the assault (72 Precinct), they found three men, ages 39, 42, and 46, lying on the ground with stab wounds to their bodies and one man, 49, with a puncture wound to his body.

When EMS arrived, they treated the 49-year-old man at the scene and transported the three men with stab wounds to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn, where 46-year-old Yong Zheng, who lived on Bowery Street in Chinatown, was pronounced dead. The two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and remain in stable condition, cops say.

Smith has been charged with three counts of assault, robbery, and murder. Cops say they have not categorized the attack as a hate crime and the investigation remains ongoing.

Bed Stuy – Last Wednesday, a man was arrested and charged with six accounts after he attempted to rape a woman in Bed Stuy (81 Precinct) on Feb 6, cops say.

At around 5:50 am on Saturday, Feb 6, a 62-year-old woman was walking down Kosciuszko Street near Lewis Avenue when she was attacked from behind and assaulted by 42-year-old Leroy Hatcher, from Willoughby Ave in Bed Stuy.

It is unclear how the woman got away from Hatcher, cops say. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her lip, hand, and knee.

Hatcher was charged with Attempted Rape, Assault, Criminal Sexual Act, Sex Abuse, Forcible Touching and Criminal Mischief. The investigation remains ongoing.