Tune In To The Holy Week Services (PSA for Catholics)

As we enter into the holiest days on the Christian calendar, the Diocese of Brooklyn is announcing its plans to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ. There are several opportunities to join spiritually together in prayer beginning tonight, Holy Thursday, with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.
Live Masses from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph will be televised on NET-TV, the cable channel of the Diocese of Brooklyn. NET-TV can be seen in the New York City area on Spectrum-Channel 97, Optimum-Channel 30, and Verizon FIOS-Channel 48.
The Masses will also be streamed on our website at dioceseofbrooklyn.org/masses.
HOLY THURSDAY
Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8 p.m. NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, in English with readings in Spanish and Creole
GOOD FRIDAY
Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph
- 8:00 a.m. Italian
- 9:30 a.m. Creole
- 11:00 a.m. English
- 12:30 p.m. Spanish
- 2:00 p.m. Korean
- 3:30 p.m. Mandarin Chinese
- 5:00 p.m. Polish
As we share in the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday, please remember to fast and abstain from consuming meat.
HOLY SATURDAY
- Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in English with readings in six additional languages (Italian, Polish, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Creole)
EASTER SUNDAY
Easter Sunday celebrated in seven languages on NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph
- 8:00 a.m. Italian Mass
- 9:00 a.m. Creole Mass
- 10:00 a.m. Polish Mass
- 11:00 a.m. English Mass
- 12:00 p.m. Spanish Mass
- 1:00 p.m. Korean Mass
- 2:00 p.m. Mandarin Chinese Mass
