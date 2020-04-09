Tune In To The Holy Week Services (PSA for Catholics)

As we enter into the holiest days on the Christian calendar, the Diocese of Brooklyn is announcing its plans to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ. There are several opportunities to join spiritually together in prayer beginning tonight, Holy Thursday, with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Live Masses from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph will be televised on NET-TV, the cable channel of the Diocese of Brooklyn. NET-TV can be seen in the New York City area on Spectrum-Channel 97, Optimum-Channel 30, and Verizon FIOS-Channel 48.

The Masses will also be streamed on our website at dioceseofbrooklyn.org/masses.

HOLY THURSDAY

Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8 p.m. NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, in English with readings in Spanish and Creole

GOOD FRIDAY

Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph

8:00 a.m. Italian

9:30 a.m. Creole

11:00 a.m. English

12:30 p.m. Spanish

2:00 p.m. Korean

3:30 p.m. Mandarin Chinese

5:00 p.m. Polish

As we share in the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday, please remember to fast and abstain from consuming meat.

HOLY SATURDAY

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in English with readings in six additional languages (Italian, Polish, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Creole)

EASTER SUNDAY

Easter Sunday celebrated in seven languages on NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph