Religion

Tune In To The Holy Week Services (PSA for Catholics)

BKLYNER Staff|

As we enter into the holiest days on the Christian calendar, the Diocese of Brooklyn is announcing its plans to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ. There are several opportunities to join spiritually together in prayer beginning tonight, Holy Thursday, with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Live Masses from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph will be televised on NET-TV, the cable channel of the Diocese of Brooklyn. NET-TV can be seen in the New York City area on Spectrum-Channel 97, Optimum-Channel 30, and Verizon FIOS-Channel 48.

Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights via FB

The Masses will also be streamed on our website at dioceseofbrooklyn.org/masses.

HOLY THURSDAY

Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8 p.m. NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, in English with readings in Spanish and Creole

GOOD FRIDAY

Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph

  • 8:00 a.m.    Italian
  • 9:30 a.m.    Creole
  • 11:00 a.m.  English
  • 12:30 p.m.  Spanish
  • 2:00 p.m.    Korean
  • 3:30 p.m.    Mandarin Chinese
  • 5:00 p.m.    Polish

As we share in the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday, please remember to fast and abstain from consuming meat.

HOLY SATURDAY

  • Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in English with readings in six additional languages (Italian, Polish, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Creole)

EASTER SUNDAY

Easter Sunday celebrated in seven languages on NET-TV – Live from the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph

  • 8:00 a.m.    Italian Mass
  • 9:00 a.m.    Creole Mass
  • 10:00 a.m. Polish Mass
  • 11:00 a.m.  English Mass
  • 12:00 p.m.  Spanish Mass
  • 1:00 p.m.    Korean Mass
  • 2:00 p.m.    Mandarin Chinese Mass

share this story
BKLYNER Staff

BKLYNER Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Council Member Treyger Calls For Paid Sick Leave For Private & Public Employees Who Can’t Get COVID-19 Tests

An Open Letter to All New Yorkers from the Emergency Department Frontline

Drive Through Testing Facility To Open Tomorrow In Flatbush, Walk-In In Brownsville Next Week