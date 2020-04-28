Tuesday Crime Blotter: Robberies, Assaults & Attempted Murder

CANARSIE – Cops are looking for a man in connection to a gunpoint robbery inside a 7-Eleven last month.

On Monday, March 30 at around 12:32 p.m., a man entered a 7-Eleven located at 10504 Flatlands Avenue. He displayed a black firearm and verbally threatened the employee, demanding money from the cash register. The employee complied and gave him the money. The man left with about $200 and a beverage. The employee was not physically injured.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

CROWN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man who stole a woman’s cellphone right from her hands.

On Thursday, April 16 at around 12:25 p.m., a 46-year-old woman was standing on the northbound A/C Train platform on the Utica Avenue Subway Station. Then, a man approached her, grabbed her cellphone from her hands, and fled. The woman was not physically injured.

A photo of the suspect is included above.

EAST FLATBUSH – Cops are looking for a man who slashed someone with a razor blade and fled.

On Sunday, April 12 at around 4:58 p.m., a 22-year-old man was sitting on a bench on Utica Avenue near Rutland Road. He was approached by an unidentified man who proceeded to slash the young man on the face with a razor blade. The man suffered a laceration and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition. The suspect fled westbound on Midwood Street. A photo of him is included above.

FLATBUSH – Cops have arrested a man who assaulted and stabbed three men last week.

On Saturday, April 25 at around 8:53 p.m., a man punched and kicked a 39-year-old man and a 51-year-old man inside a building on Dorchester Road and East 21st Street. During the attack, he also stabbed the 39-year-old several times.

The suspect then left the building, and on the corner of Dorchester Road and Flatbush Avenue, he proceeded to stab a 40-year-old man. He fled westbound on Flatbush Avenue. The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims is not expected to survive, the Daily News reported.

On Sunday, April 26, police arrested 40-year-old Aubrey Dukes. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing (strangling/choking a person), and harassment.

GRAVESEND – The NYPD needs help to look for a man who robbed a gas station and then assaulted the employee.

On Monday, April 13 at around 6:44 a.m., a man entered Allegiance Gas Station on 86th Street and McDonald Avenue. According to the cops, he removed lotto tickets from the counter worth about $1,890. When the employee confronted the man, he began to punch him. After punching the employee, the man left with the lotto tickets in a dark-colored model BMW.

Cops describe the suspect as a 5’9” tall, light-skinned man, weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, dark pants, black sneakers, and a dark hat. A photo is included above.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.