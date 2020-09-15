Tuesday Crime Blotter: Robberies, Arrests & Forcible Touching

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly sexually harassed a woman last week.

On Monday, September 7 at around 2 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was walking at the corner of Nostrand and Lafayette Avenues when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her butt. He then crossed the street and fled on foot. The woman was not otherwise harmed.

Cops describe the suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion, a medium build, with large dreadlocks, and a large beard. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, a black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers. A photo of him prior to the incident is included above.

BORO PARK – Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a young man in the torso about two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, September 2 at around 5 p.m., a 22-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who cops say displayed a sharp instrument on 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue. The man then proceeded to stab the 22-year-old once in the torso before leaving on foot. The young man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 20 to 30 years old. A photo is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – Cops are still looking for two men who they believe were involved in a robbery that took place last month.

On Monday, August 10 at around 12:30 a.m., a 48-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform inside the Cleveland Subway Station awaiting the J train. He was approached by two men who demanded everything he had in his possession. According to the cops, one of the men forcibly took his wallet (which had around $250), while the other man allegedly hit him on the head with a metal crutch, causing a minor laceration.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. A photo of the two suspects is included above.

CYPRESS HILLS – A man was arrested and charged with attempted rape last week.

On Thursday, September 10 at around 11:35 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was walking on Crystal Street near Pitkin Avenue, when she was approached by a man with a gun. According to the NYPD, the man physically assaulted the woman and took $12 from her. He then told her to go on the ground and pulled down her pants. Cops say there was a verbal exchange between the woman and the assailant, and then he just left.

On Sunday, September 13 at around 5:15 p.m., 20-year-old Seth Roman from the Bronx was arrested and charged with attempted rape, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and menacing. A photo is included above.

MADISON – Cops are looking for a woman they believe was involved in an attempted burglary last week.

On Monday, September 7 at around 12:48 a.m., the unidentified woman forced open a door and got inside Three Hierarchs Greek Church, located on Avenue P near East 18th Street. Once she was inside, cops say she looked up at the camera and left without taking anything. She fled on a bike, heading westbound on Avenue P. A photo of the woman is included above.

WILLIAMSBURG – The NYPD needs help looking for a man who robbed a woman inside a subway station last week.

On Sunday, September 6 at around 9:30 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was standing on the northbound “M” platform at the Hewes Station. Then, an unknown man took out a knife and removed a chain that was around the woman’s neck. He then attempted to take her phone and bracelet but was not able to do so. He fled out of the station in an unknown direction. The woman was not physically harmed.

A photo of the suspect is included above.