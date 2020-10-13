Tuesday Crime Blotter: Bikes, Burglaries & Assaults

BRIGHTON BEACH – Cops are looking for a man they believe was involved in a burglary early last month.

On Tuesday, September 8 at around 5:10 p.m., a man entered Taqueria El Buen Gusto through an unlocked basement door, located on Neptune Avenue near Brighton 5th Street. According to the NYPD, he stole a white Nakto electric bicycle and then fled to parts unknown on the bike. The estimated value of the bike is around $870, cops say.

Cops describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man, approximately in his 20’s. He has a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt with white and dark lettering in front of it, light-colored jeans, black and yellow sneakers, and was carrying a red and black book bag. A photo is included above.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS – Cops are looking for a man and woman who stabbed another man at the subway station in a dispute that turned physical last month.

On Sunday, September 20 at 7 p.m., a 27-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with a man and woman inside of the Jay Street Borough Hall subway station, on the “A” line. According to the cops, they boarded the southbound A train, and that is when the dispute turned physical.

The man took out a knife and began to stab the 27-year-old numerous times on the head and torso, causing pain and bleeding. The two suspects then exited the train and fled towards Schermerhorn Street. The man was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The suspects are described by the cops as a man and woman both 20-30 years of age. Photos are included above.

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly sexually harassed a woman last month.

On Monday, September 14 just before 9 a.m., a man allegedly grabbed a 25-year-old woman’s butt at the intersection of Central Avenue and Gates Avenue. According to cops, he then fled on his bike heading westbound on Central Avenue. The woman was not physically injured.

Cops describe the suspect as a light-skinned male with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black shirt, light-colored shorts, and black sneakers. A photo of him is included above.

BUSHWICK – Cops are looking for a man who approached a little girl and stole a necklace she was wearing around her neck earlier this month.

On Thursday, October 1 at around 3:40 p.m., a nine-year-old girl was walking on the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway when a man riding a bike approached her from behind and removed a yellow metal necklace with a pendant from her neck. He then fled eastbound on Flushing Avenue.

According to the cops, the necklace is worth about $800. The little girl was not physically injured as a result. The suspect is described as a light-skinned adult male, with a thin build, and black hair with a bald spot on top of his head. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored zip-up sweater, blue jeans, and black gloves. He was also last seen riding on a light-colored bicycle. A photo is included above.

CLINTON HILL – Cops are looking for the man who they believe slashed a tire of a marked NYPD vehicle last week.

On Tuesday, October 6 just nine minutes after 12 a.m., a man used an unknown object to slash the rear driver-side tire of a 2020 Ford marked NYPD Radio Motor Patrol at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Emerson Place. The car was parked and unoccupied at the time. According to the cops, the suspect fled on foot.

Cops describe the suspect as a white man with dark, wavy hair. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a white baseball cap with blue trim, and “KISS” in red letters. He was also wearing a denim jacket, a black shirt, black pants, and Nike sneakers. He has a tattoo on his right hand. A photo is included above.

EAST NEW YORK – Cops are looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted robbery earlier this month.

On Friday, October 2 at 4 p.m., a 30-year-old man parked his gray 2016 BMW on New Lots Avenue near Sheffield Avenue and left the vehicle to order some food. According to the NYPD, an unidentified man then entered the car and attempted to flee in it.

The 30-year-old confronted the suspect who then stabbed him in the right thigh before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. A photo is included above.

GOWANUS – Cops are looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted burglary late last month.

On Monday, September 28 at around 12:20 a.m., a man forcibly entered a building through a secured front entrance on Eighth Street near Fourth Avenue. Once inside, he went to the basement storage room and attempted to steal various bikes. After multiple unsuccessful attempts at removing the bikes, cops said he left. A photo of the suspect is included above.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN – Cops are looking for a man who allegedly sexually harassed a woman last month.

On Saturday, September 26 at 12 a.m., a man approached a 31-year-old woman from behind and allegedly grabbed her butt near Ocean and Woodruff Avenues. After doing so, he fled to parts unknown.

Cops describe him as a 30-year-old man, about 185 pounds. He has a dark complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, a yellow baseball hat, and white sandals. A photo is included above.

SUNSET PARK – Cops are looking for a man who they believe assaulted two men with a sharp object earlier this month.

On Saturday, October 3 at around 11:40 p.m., a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old man had a verbal dispute with another man inside a tobacco shop at Fourth Avenue between 59th and 60th Streets. According to the cops, the man proceeded to display a sharp object and assaulted both men inside the shop. The suspect fled the location and the victims walked into Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition.

Cops describe the suspect as a 25-30-year-old man, about 5’6″ tall, and weighing about 210 lbs. A video of the incident is included above.

WILLIAMSBURG – Cops are looking for a man they believe was involved in a burglary late last month.

On Saturday, September 26 at around 10:36 p.m., a man forced open a rear door of Egg Brooklyn on North Third Street near Berry Street. Once he was inside, he allegedly stole $150 in cash and an Apple iPad. He then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Cops describe the suspect as a light-skinned man who was last seen wearing a white mask over his face, a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He was also carrying a black duffel bag. A photo is included above.