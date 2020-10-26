Trump 2020 In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – It’s a week before the election day, and campaigning is in full swing. On Sunday, supporters of President Donald Trump decorated their cars in MAGA banners and Israeli flags. They drove through Brooklyn for a Jews for Trump car parade and rally. An NYPD officer was suspended for using his patrol car’s loudspeaker to chant “Trump 2020” while on duty in Flatbush.

The car parade began at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, on Coney Island Avenue between Avenues O and P. The caravan went up Ocean Parkway and headed to the Trump Towers in Manhattan before returning to Marine Park. The flier noted that the parade was set to be “the largest Jewish car parade in history.”

It was not uneventful. Several objects, including eggs, were thrown at the cars as they drove through Brooklyn. The NYPD Chief of Department Tweeted that the NYPD is investigating the incident. In Manhattan, Trump supporters and Biden supporters clashed, and eleven people were arrested, the NY Times reported.

At around 5 p.m., hundreds of cars made their way to Marine Park and Fillmore Avenue for a Trump rally where hundreds of people were crowded. People chanted “We love the police” and “Four more years” at the top of their lungs, holding Trump 2020 flags. Former Assembly Member Dov Hikind was in attendance and took the stage for a 15-minute speech.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this election is the most important election in our lifetime. There is no question about that,” Hikind said. “[People] are concerned about the future. And we are approaching an election that is critical. An election that is literally the most critical election of your lifetime. If you do not want to worry about the future, there is no choice but to vote for Donald Trump.”

He was met with “Trump, Trump, Trump” chants.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you would look at the facts —I know we are not supposed to look at the facts, we’re not supposed to look at reality, we’re not supposed to look at the policies — but if you look at the policies,” he said, “if you look at what Donald Trump promised the American people four years ago, I don’t think that there is a president in my lifetime who has kept his promises the way Donald Trump has kept his promises.”

Hikind started speaking about “facts.” He said, “The fact is that… if you are Black, you are doing better than ever before. If you are Latino, you are doing better than ever before. If you are a woman, you are doing better than ever before.”

“Let’s get this fact clear,” he said. “There has never been a president a better friend of the Jewish people than Donald Trump.”

But President Trump has repeatedly used anti-Semitic tropes both during his presidency and before it. In 2015, before he was elected, he suggested a room full of Jewish people they buy off politicians. In 2017, he refused to condemn neo-nazis. Last year, numerous Jewish organizations accused Trump of using anti-Semitic tropes when he said, “A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well. You’re brutal killers, not nice people at all… But you have to vote for me — you have no choice. You’re not gonna vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that. You’re not gonna vote for the wealth tax. Yeah, let’s take 100% of your wealth away!”

Just a day before the Trump car parade, a video went viral of a cop using a loudspeaker to chant “Trump 2020” while driving in Flatbush after a man called him a fascist.

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”

Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

The following day, the NYPD responded to the video and Tweeted, “We are aware of this video, and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit. Police officers must remain apolitical.”

“There’s no place for politics while wearing the uniform of law enforcement,” Borough President Eric Adams said. “Anyone found engaging in ANY campaigning behavior — no matter who or what they are supporting — should be brought up on departmental charges. I expect [the NYPD] to follow through.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also Tweeted, “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

The police officer, whose name is being withheld, was suspended on Sunday without pay for using the NYPD vehicle’s loudspeaker for political purposes.

“Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police.”