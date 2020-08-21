Trucks Will Spray Mosquito Killing Pesticides In Southern Brooklyn Aug. 25

Southern Brooklyn is getting more targeted mosquito enforcement, courtesy of the Health Department, to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus.

Next Tuesday, August 25, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning, trucks will spray pesticides in sections of Brooklyn and Staten Island on Tuesday, weather permitting. Expect posters to start appearing soon in affected areas, and the trucks will be accompanied by police cars announcing their approach and asking residents to go inside.

The area to be treated is outlined in the map above and includes parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Gravesend, Homecrest, Mapleton, New Utrecht, and Sheepshead Bay, and is bordered by Gowanus Expressway, Fort Hamilton Parkway to the West; 62nd Street, Dahill Road, Kings Highway, Lake Street, Avenue U, McDonald Avenue, Avenue X, Ocean Avenue, and Avenue U to the North; Nostrand Avenue to the East; and, Belt Parkway, Coney Island Creek, and the Atlantic Ocean to the South.

The Health Department (DOH)will spray very low concentrations of DeltaGard® and/or Anvil® , which DOH says are low risk to people and pets. They do advise everyone to take precautions and those sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash.

Here’s the DOH guidance on what to do to stay safe:

During spraying:

Stay indoors, whenever possible.

Air conditioners can remain on. While unnecessary, you may wish to close air conditioner vents, or choose the recirculate function.

After spraying:

Wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water.

Always wash fruits and vegetables with water.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.