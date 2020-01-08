TODAY: CCRB to Hold Community Board Meeting in Coney Island (PSA)

Here’s your chance to have your voice heard, and file a complaint if you have been mistreated by the NYPD.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) will hold its monthly Board meeting at Surfside Gardens Community Center in Coney Island today, January 8, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

The CCRB welcomes all New Yorkers to share their experiences with police-community relations. Agency investigators will be present to receive complaints of police misconduct.

WHAT: Public Board Meeting on Police-Community Relations in Coney Island

WHEN: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Surfside Gardens Community Center

2923 W. 28th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11224

For more information, visit nyc.gov/ccrb. Speaking at the Board meeting is open to all. If you have questions about speaking, requests regarding accessibility or need language interpretation assistance, please email accessibility@ccrb.nyc.gov. Interpretation services are free upon request.