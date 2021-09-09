Thursday, Sept 9: Live in Brooklyn

Living in Brooklyn is amazing. It's hard. It's annoying. It's inspiring. It's empowering. It is so, so very special. I hope you take advantage of all it has to offer. Piotr put together a fantastic list for our last week of Bklyn Sounds.

And I hope that when things need improving, you get involved. Billy has the list to get you started. And if I can ever help - send me a note. Tomorrow may be Bklyner's last day, but I'm always happy to help when I can.

Piotr Orlov • 6 min read

Dancing in the park and the live returns of beloved local bands.

New York City, supposedly a global arts and media center, does not have the “luxury” of a critic/journalist/beat-reporter at any of its print outlets, mass-reader websites, or on its mass-audience public radio stations, who actively and regularly covers local music. The people who are doing the daily work there focus more broadly. They write to a national audience or about national acts, cover local artists only after these have reached a fevered critical pitch, or investigate local music issues that involve bigger stories or mass capital. Some who write about “local music” do not actually live in New York. It adds a layer of despair to the city’s musicker community, leaving almost no way for musicians to make their work known outside of their social media feeds, or discovered by those already in-the-(musical)-know.

This was one of the reasons for creating Bklyn Sounds at Bklyner, not at art- or music-centric outlier publication, but next to other local news that sews together the social fabric of a neighborhood. It is sad that this experiment — which feedback from readers and musicians has proven to be successful — must today come to an end. But those musickers whose tastebuds were peaked or renewed by Bklyn Sounds, should know that there are resources for new music and local events and local artists. Whether that is an event list like NYC Noise who focus on local artist and spaces; local publications like New York City Jazz Record or Love Injection whose writing and reviews investigate music by local musicians; or hyperlocal internet broadcasters such as The Lot Radio and HalfMoon whose DJs live in your neighborhood and know the best music there.

Billy Richling • 7 min read

If you’re looking to stay in the loop and get engaged this fall, here’s a quick run-down of what’s going on.

After this week, Bklyner goes on indefinite hiatus. But of course, Brooklyn will continue on, with plenty of important meetings, hearings, and decisions coming down the pike this fall.

If you’re looking to stay in the loop and get engaged, here’s a quick run-down of some things you can do.

THE CITY • 8 min read

Grassroots groups serving heavily Muslim and South Asian communities, like the Taxi Workers Alliance, Desis Rising Up and Moving and South Asian Youth Action, were all created or expanded in the post-9/11 era. And this year, more Muslims ran for local office in New York City than ever before.

Much of this story by THE CITY is about Brooklyn and Little Pakistan on Coney. As you consider where to get local news, nonprofit THE CITY provides good accountability reporting. While they do not cover Brooklyn as much as I'd like, it is worth following them to keep informed. And if you are in the position to do so - do support them financially.

You've made it to the end of today's edition. We love hearing from our readers — please email editor@bklyner.com with any questions, tips, or concerns.