Thursday, Sept. 2: Brooklyn Under Water, Eugene's Legacy, Music and more

I know many of you spent much of last night and today cleaning up the mess Ida made in your basements. Or rather - the mess the city's inadequate sewage system made sending the combined overflow up through the toilets even in areas typically spared flooding - Maimonides Hospital, Erasmus High School, places on relatively high ground. Billy covered that.

We also have a review of Councilmember Mathieu Eugene's legacy.

And Piotr put together a list of amazing new releases from August by Brooklyn musicians, and another of live music to not miss this coming week.

This is Labor Day weekend, J'Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade have been postponed, but the light towers are going up and there will be an increased police presence in Central Brooklyn to make sure the weekend is peaceful.

Monday evening is also the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year - L'Shanah Tovah to all!

We'll be back on Tuesday.

Billy Richling• 3 min read

Record-breaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida fell on Brooklyn and the rest of the New York region Wednesday night, turning streets into rivers, flooding subway stations, damaging buildings and causing numerous fatalities.

Billy Richling • 9 min read

Council Member Mathieu Eugene has represented District 40 for 14 years, the longest tenure of any member of the City Council. The end of 2021 will bring with it the end of an era: thanks to term limits, Eugene will be forced to leave office.

Piotr Orlov • 4 min read

August album releases by Brandee Younger, Steve Gunn and Lori Scacco, a "Bop" by Olive T, and more.

Piotr Orlov • 6 min read

Dance late on Labor Day eve, support your local synth library, find punks mixing with jazz players and Afrobeat kung-fu practitioners.

THE CITY • 6 min read

In addition to extending the eviction moratorium until mid-January, legislators added $300 million in federal funds to the state’s rental relief program, allowed local governments to hold meetings virtually, and approved appointments to a board overseeing marijuana legalization, reports THE CITY.