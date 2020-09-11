Three People Shot, One Killed In Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – Cops are looking for suspects who shot three people, injuring two and killing one, early yesterday morning.

On Thursday, September 10 at around 1:30 a.m., three people were shot on Blake Avenue in the Van Dyke Houses. A 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face, a 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the right arm, and a 38-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the left leg. They were all taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead. The other two are in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, they were shot by several people who fled the location in two separate vehicles; one is a white four-door sedan and the other is a black four-door sedan. Photos are included.

There have been 19 murders in the 73rd Precinct this year so far, which encompasses Brownsville and Ocean Hill. Last year, there were 11. The number of shooting incidents has nearly tripled compared to last year, going from 26 incidents in 2019 to 72 incidents now. And the number of shooting victims this year has doubled, going from 44 to 86.

As of now, no arrests have been made. The name of the victim has not yet been released. And the investigation is currently ongoing.