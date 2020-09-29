Homicide

Three People Shot & Killed In Two Separate Monday Shootings

BKLYNER Staff|
Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

BED STUY/BROWNSVILLE – Three people were shot and killed in two separate shooting incidents yesterday.

On Monday, September 28 just before 2:30 p.m., cops found 25-year-old Jaylen Flowers unconscious and unresponsive in the rear courtyard of Howard Houses on Mother Gaston Boulevard. Flowers, a Clinton Hill resident, was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Then, at around 9:30 p.m., two men were shot on Herkimer Street near Utica Avenue. A 24-year-old and a 26-year-old were both shot in the chest, the NYPD said. They were taken to Interfaith Hospital and were soon pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released by the NYPD.

Witnesses heard at least six shots and saw the bleeding men collapsed near a white sedan, the Daily News reported. 

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.

share this story
BKLYNER Staff

BKLYNER Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Support Local Businesses With The First Ever Taste of Prospect Heights

Voters Across Brooklyn Get Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes with Wrong Name and Address

7-Year-Old Sama Ali, A ‘Sweet, Smart, & Loving Girl’, Killed On Scooter After Being Run Over By Truck