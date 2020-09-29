Three People Shot & Killed In Two Separate Monday Shootings

BED STUY/BROWNSVILLE – Three people were shot and killed in two separate shooting incidents yesterday.

On Monday, September 28 just before 2:30 p.m., cops found 25-year-old Jaylen Flowers unconscious and unresponsive in the rear courtyard of Howard Houses on Mother Gaston Boulevard. Flowers, a Clinton Hill resident, was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Then, at around 9:30 p.m., two men were shot on Herkimer Street near Utica Avenue. A 24-year-old and a 26-year-old were both shot in the chest, the NYPD said. They were taken to Interfaith Hospital and were soon pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released by the NYPD.

Witnesses heard at least six shots and saw the bleeding men collapsed near a white sedan, the Daily News reported.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.