Three Neighbors Go Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following individuals:

EAST FLATBUSH – Melvin Martin, 66, of East 45th Street in Brooklyn.

It was reported to police that he was last seen at his residence on East 45 Street near Lenox Road on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:00 pm. He is described as 5′ 5″ tall, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue pants.

A photograph of the missing person is above.

GRAVESEND – Adam Orlando, 33, of Whitney Place, Brooklyn.

It was reported to police that he was last seen leaving his residence on Whitney Place on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 09:30 am. He is described as 6’6″ tall, 290 pounds, and was seen wearing all dark clothing.

EAST NEW YORK: Jessica Brown, 15, of Fountain Avenue, Brooklyn

NYPD released information today that the missing was last seen at her residence on Fountain Avenue near Wortman Avenue on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 6:00 pm. She is described as 5′ 2″ tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue pants.

A photograph of the missing person is above.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.