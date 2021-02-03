Three More Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Announced For Brooklyn

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites that are opening this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers across the state. Three of them will be in Brooklyn – at Christian Cultural Center (12020 Flatlands Avenue), United Revival Mennonite Church (390 Melrose Street), and the senior center at Howard Houses (1797 Pitkin Avenue).

The pop-up vaccination sites will open on Thursday, February 4, and return in three weeks to administer 2nd dose of the vaccine. As the vaccine supply increases, New York will work to make sure pop-up sites will have been established at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors.

“COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point,” Governor Cuomo said. “COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York’s vaccine priorities.”

New Vaccine Sites:

Christian Cultural Center

12020 Flatlands Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 – Sunday, February 7 – 9AM-9PM

Provider Partnership: Northwell Health

United Revival Mennonite Church

390 Melrose Street

Brooklyn, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 – Saturday, February 6 & Monday, February 8 – 9AM-9PM

Provider partnership with Northwell Health

Howard Houses, Senior Adult Center

1797 Pitkin Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open Thursday, February 4 – 9AM-5PM

Provider Partnership: Doral Health