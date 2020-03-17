Police & Fire

Three Men Break Into 19 Cars in Williamsburg

Curtis Brodner|

SOUTH WILLIAMSBURG – Police are looking for three men who smashed the windows of 19 cars on Penn St. between Marcy Ave. and Harrison Ave. at around 5 a.m last Thursday, March, 12.

The suspects stole from three of the cars before they fled in an unknown direction, cops say.

 

Anyone with information about this crime can call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting  274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

