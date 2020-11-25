The Kings Thanksgiving Will Continue, With Hot Meals To Go

FLATBUSH – The fourth annual ‘Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon’ is back. The beloved tradition will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but traditional Thanksgiving meals will still be hot, just as they were in the years before.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., hot meals will be distributed in the Kings Theatre lobby on Flatbush Avenue. The meals will be set up in a take-and-go style, making it easier and safer for those who attend to observe COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“Each year in the spirit of gratitude, it’s an honor to be able to give back to the diverse community the Kings Theatre calls home with our local partners,” said Stefanie Tomlin, General Manager of Kings Theatre. “At a time when needed most, our annual holiday Thanksgiving Luncheon is a vital opportunity to make a difference and provide extra support to the community that means so much to us.

Kings Theatre has partnered, again, with Flatbush Avenue BID and Church Avenue BID, Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus, Stop and Shop, and the 70th Precinct to make this year’s annual Thanksgiving Luncheon happen.

The hot meals will be prepared by students of the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus Hall, and Stop & Shop sponsors the event with a $2,000 donation of groceries for the meal.

“Stop & Shop is again proud to support the Flatbush community this Thanksgiving, helping to ensure anyone in need has a warm meal,” said Stefanie Shuman, Community Relations Manager for Stop & Shop. “Despite the distance 2020 has brought, everyone’s hearts are in the right place.”

To RSVP for the event and ensure getting a hot Thanksgiving meal, email KingsInfo@KingsTheatre.com.