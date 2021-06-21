Traveling George Floyd Statue Unveiled to Celebrate Juneteenth on Flatbush Avenue

On Saturday, June 19th, a statue was unveiled at Brooklyn Junction in Midwood. Designed by artist Chris Carnabuci, the 6-foot tall wooden statue of George Floyd will remain at the corner of Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues in Brooklyn for three weeks before moving to Union Square.

The statue is a project by the non-profit organization; We Are Floyd dedicated to honoring George Floyd’s life through community service and leadership. Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25th, 2020, leading to nationwide protests that defined last summer.

“George Floyd’s statue being here at Flatbush Junction exemplifies what we have been fighting for generations and it’s an opportunity to be seen, be heard as African-Americans and black people. Also, it exemplifies the opportunity for us to educate the community and for us to continue to move forward,” Council Member Farah Louis told Bklyner.

Terrence Floyd and Farah Louis honor George Floyd on Juneteenth. Farah Louis told Bklyner this is an opportunity to educate “young black people on what it means to be black in America and understand what freedom is to all of us.” Mukta Ahmad/Bklyner.

“I am so grateful that my team and everybody came out to support the We Are Floyd movement,” said Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd. “When we chant #wearefloyd, ‘We Are Floyd.’ We are whatever your last name is because we are one. We gotta be unified. We gotta understand our strength. We gotta understand we are kings and queens. We hold the power. Once we understand that we can really understand and celebrate Juneteenth. Celebrate freedom.”