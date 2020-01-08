Teen Shot in Flatbush Dies from Wounds

FLATBUSH — A teen was shot and killed in December.

On December 7, NYPD responded to a 911 call of someone being shot inside of a building on East 21 Street near Flatbush Avenue, at around 10:40 p.m.

The victim, 18-year-old Christon Jarrett, was transported to Coney Island hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, January 5.

The incident has been deemed a homicide. The suspect, 18-year-old Moustapha Diop, has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm. According to NYPD, the suspect and victim were acquaintances. It is unknown why Diop fired the shots.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD are not looking for any further individuals in association with the crime.

Anyone with information related to the identities of the individuals should call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted to the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.