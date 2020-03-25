Where to Order and Take Out: Downtown Brooklyn

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. Over the next few days, we’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult. Enjoy, and stay safe.

189 Bridge Street, between Nassau and Concord streets.

Order Amarachi for take-out and delivery. Their menu includes pitchers of Hennessy mimosas ($50), mango mojitos ($11), and dishes like fish tacos (two for $5).

Orders can be placed soon at (718)222-1010.

15 Main Street, between Plymouth and Water streets.

Atrium is offering bottle cocktails to-go, as well as holding online auctions for some of the wines they have in the cellar. You can also order from their menu, with choices like chicken noodle soup ($12), spaghetti bolognese ($24), or vegan thai green curry ($22).

Orders for delivery and pick-up can be placed at 718-858-1095.

229 Duffield Street, between Willoughby and Fulton streets.

You can order Brooklyn Brewhouse’s burger ($17.50), fried chicken tacos ($14), or margherita pizza ($14.50) for pick-up or delivery.

Orders can be placed online.

193 Schermerhorn Street, between Hoyt and Smith streets.

Thai comfort food is just a few minutes away with delivery from Charm Kao. Try the Thai fried rice ($12), duck pineapple curry ($28), or mango sticky rice ($8).

Orders can be placed online or at (347)599-1748.

327 Gold Place, between Johnson Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Pizza is, as Forno Rosso aptly puts it, essential. Luckily you can still order take-out and delivery. Try the sicilian pie, chicken meatballs, fried calamari, or veal-filled tortelloni.

Orders for delivery can be placed online or at (718) 451-3800.

Front Street Pizza

80 Front Street, between Washington and Adams streets.

You can still order pizzas from Front Street. Penne vodka sauce pizza, white pizza, buffalo chicken pizza, and taco pizza are all on the menu, as well as the rest of the pizza joint usual suspects.

Orders for take-out and delivery can be placed online.

15 MetroTech Center, between Tech Place and Myrtle Avenue.

Try Luciano’s pasta primavera ($11), chicken parmigiana ($16), veal milanese ($20.50), or four cheese pizza ($8.25) for a red-sauce joint night at home.

Orders can be placed online.

54 Jay Street, between Plymouth and Water streets.

Treat yourself to tapas night with delivery from Olympia. Order a charcuterie plate ($15), some italian tuna ($7), or some baba ganoush ($7). Grab a bottle of wine and enjoy staying in.

Orders for delivery can be placed online.

306 Gold Street, between Johnson and Tillary streets.

Pollo D’oro is offering a cash-only delivery service, with 10% off on all orders. Try their empanadas ($8), whole chicken with three sides ($38), or Peruvian steak sandwich ($14).

Orders for take-out and delivery can be placed at (718) 855-8088.

27 Smith Street, between Livingston and Fulton streets.

Nothing says comfort food like a cuban sandwich. Order one form Sophie’s, along with an empanada ($2.69) or two, some yellow rice ($3.49), and sweet plantains ($3.99).

Orders can be placed online.

126 Front Street, between Jay and Pearl streets.

Superfine plans to open for take-out and delivery by the end of this week. Keep up-to-date by checking their Instagram for more details.

Xifu Food

318 Livingston Street, between Bond and Nevins streets.

Order some fried chicken rougamo ($3.50), pork dumplings ($3), or braised pork rice ($7) from Xifu Food.

Orders for delivery can be placed online.

148 Lawrence Street, between Willoughby and Fulton streets.

Order delivery or take-out from Yaso Tangbao. Try their steamed curry chicken bao, pork soup dumplings, soy garlic noodles, or house-made chicken broth.

Orders for delivery and take-out can be placed online.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.