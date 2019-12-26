Suspects Sought for Shooting in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH — Two men fired a gunshot in East Flatbush and are being sought out by the NYPD for questioning.

On Tuesday, December 17, around 10:40 p.m., in front of 3017 Newkirk Avenue, a 35-year-old man was approached by two unknown men. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and fired one shot into the air, cops said. It is currently unclear why the men approached the victim, police said. The two men then fled northbound on East 31st Street.

The victim was uninjured and there were no reports of any other injuries or damage.

The individuals being sought for questioning are described as a male, 20-30 years in age, one was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and the second was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Video and photos of the individuals were taken from the vicinity of the incident location, after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.