Suspect Found in Sept Murder, One Murdered in Crown Heights Shooting

Errol Stephenson, a 28-year-old male who lives in the Bronx neighborhood of Osman Place, was arrested and charged with the murder of Patrick Winkler last Wednesday.

Winkler, a 46-year-old man who lived in the Kips Bay HRA Men’s Shelter, was found on fire at the intersection of Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road in Prospect Park Lefferts (71 Precinct) on Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020, at 9:23 pm, cops say. After cops extinguished the flames encompassing Winkler, he was transported to Cornell Medical Center. He was pronounced dead on Monday, Oct 19, 2020.

A further investigation by the NYPD revealed that Winkler encountered Stephenson on the street. The two began to argue before Stephenson set him on fire.

Yesterday at 11:07 am, cops responded to a 911 call at apartment one in 684 St. Marks Ave in Crown Heights (77 precinct). When cops arrived, they found 68-year-old Garry Henricksen unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, abdomen, and buttocks, cops say. EMS also responded to the scene, where they transported Henricksen to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.