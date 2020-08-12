Sunset Park, A COVID-19 Hot Spot, To Get More Testing

Mayor Bill De Blasio announced this morning that the city will attempt to reach 38,000 residents of Sunset Park by Friday, August 21st, and encourage them to get tested.

Few residents are getting COVID-19 tests in Sunset Park, and the rate of infection among those that do is relatively high, putting the city on alert.

“A warning sign is blinking, and we are flooding the zone in Sunset Park to reach as many people as we can,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We know that testing and tracing is the key to reopening our city safely, which is why we are doing everything we can to connect people with the resources they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.”



The City is launching an extensive outreach campaign using door knocking and robocalls, and “by the end of the week, all residents will receive a live call from the Test & Trace Corps urging residents to get tested and directions on how to access other COVID-19 supportive resources,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office reads

Sunset Park Councilmember Carlos Menchaca is not surprised COVID-19 is not letting up in his district.

This Mayor🤦🏾‍♂️- a few things (THREAD): – Sunset Park is one of the hardest hit communities by COVID-19 – Nearly half its residents are immigrants, and 3/4 people of color – It’s been neglected for years by the Mayor, and now is being underfunded by the Council b/c of politics https://t.co/NlzUjJKhFa — Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@NYCCouncil38) August 12, 2020



There will be additional mobile testing units where anyone can stop by to get tested, no appointment necessary:

Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday, August 12th – Friday, August 14th

Brooklyn Herald Gospel Center (CORE Site)

809 44th Street

10:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Saturday, August 15th- Sunday, August 16th

Beginning today, Expanded Urgicare Testing with AdvantageCare Physicians will be available at 740 64th Street. Appointments are available by calling (866) 749-2660.

Rapid point of care testing at the Brooklyn Army Terminal will launch Monday, August 17th