Summer Plans For Kids: BAX Summer Arts Program

At BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, we foster creativity, encourage exploration, and provide a positive and nurturing environment. Our Summer Arts Program draws from our year-round education programs to provide young artists with opportunities to explore different forms of art and performance each week (including visual art, circus, dance, theater, tumbling, media, and music) while working towards an informal performance or gallery sharing. Registration is now open!

Age groups: Entering K – 6th Grade
Camp dates: July 6 – August 21
Camp hours: 9 am – 3 pm, Drop Off: 8:30 am, optional Extended Day: 3 – 5:45 pm (limited capacity)

Camp costs:

  • Tier One (Full Price) – $600.
  • Tier Two (approx. 15% Subsidy) – $525
  • Tier Three (approx. 25% Subsidy) – $450

Follow them on Instagram @baxyouth or Facebook @Young.Artists.atBAX. For more information, check out their website. 

