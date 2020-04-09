Summer Plans For Kids: BAX Summer Arts Program

At BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, we foster creativity, encourage exploration, and provide a positive and nurturing environment. Our Summer Arts Program draws from our year-round education programs to provide young artists with opportunities to explore different forms of art and performance each week (including visual art, circus, dance, theater, tumbling, media, and music) while working towards an informal performance or gallery sharing. Registration is now open!

Age groups: Entering K – 6th Grade

Camp dates: July 6 – August 21

Camp hours: 9 am – 3 pm, Drop Off: 8:30 am, optional Extended Day: 3 – 5:45 pm (limited capacity)

Camp costs:

Tier One (Full Price) – $600.

Tier Two (approx. 15% Subsidy) – $525

Tier Three (approx. 25% Subsidy) – $450

