Woman Punched in the Face and Sexually Assaulted in Subway Bathroom

BAY RIDGE — A woman was sexually assaulted in a subway bathroom on Monday morning.

Yesterday, around 10.15 a.m., a 31-year-old woman on a Southbound R train headed to Brooklyn, exited the train at the 95th Street Station in Bay Ridge and went to use the public restroom in the mezzanine of the station.

An unknown male, who was dressed in all black and wearing a black mask, followed her into the bathroom and began to punch her in the face several times. He tried to remove her leggings, cops said, attempting to sexually assault her.

A passerby in the station heard the victim’s cries for help and started banging on the bathroom door until the suspect exited the bathroom and fled.

Upon arrival, officers and medical responders found the victim with bruising to the face and transported her to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male, 5 feet and 8 to 9 inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black and a mask. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.