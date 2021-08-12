State Commission Approves Rate Hike on Gas, Drawing Anger from Local Climate Activists

The higher rates will help pay for a fracked gas pipeline opposed by many locals.

A state commission tasked with overseeing New York’s utility services approved today a rate hike for gas customers, some of which will be used to fund a fracked gas pipeline in Brooklyn fiercely opposed by environmental activists and local elected officials.

At a hearing this morning, the Public Service Commission, whose seven members are appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, unanimously voted to approve a multi-year plan for the downstate gas companies controlled by National Grid that allows for monthly rate increases of between 3.5% and 3.8% percent both this year and next.