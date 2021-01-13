Southern Brooklyn Neglected For Vaccine Sites Despite Reporting High Infection Rates

Despite some of the highest infection rates in the city, Southern Brooklyn is yet to get a 24/7 vaccination mega site, though the MCU Parking lot in Coney Island seems to be made for it.

While the Brooklyn Army Terminal Vaccination site is relatively easy to get to if you have a car or live in Sunset Park (13.43% infection rate) or Boro Park (14.8%) it is a long way from Coney Island (14.9%) and Brighton Beach (14.43%). The nearest subway station is N/R to 59th Street.

It’s been a while since we looked at exactly how bad the infection rates are by zip code. We used the city’s data as of today to recreate this map, hover over your neighborhood to see its numbers:

Over 40,000 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 citywide in just the last 7 days. The 7-day average for new cases is 4,855 citywide or 8.39%. Governor reported today that 13 Brooklyn residents died yesterday.

As you can see, even though Richmond Hill/ South Ozone Park in Queens is currently reporting the highest infection rates among those tested, 16.2%, most neighborhoods in Southern Brooklyn report some of the highest rates in the city- in the 13-14%.

Some of the COVID-19 hot spots in Queens seem to be spilling into East New York where infection rates are approaching 12%.

Downtown Brooklyn, Carroll Gardens, Prospect Heights, Park Slope, and Windsor Terrace – among the most affluent areas of our borough continue to record infection rates right around 3%.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, 279 patients were admitted to hospitals yesterday for COVID19, but at this time our hospitals continue to hold. Governor announced today that two cases of the UK strain of COVID-19 that is a lot more contagious have been identified in NYC – one in Queens and one in Manhattan, bringing the statewide confirmed case count to 13.

If you’re looking for a vaccine appointment and belong to one of the eligible groups, go to nyc.gov/vaccinefinder, or go on the phone system, 877-VAX-4NYC. And again, that phone reservation system that’s open currently 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM, seven days a week. That will go to 24/7 later this weekend.