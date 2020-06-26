Some Library Branches Will Start Reopening July 13

Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) along with New York Public Library and Queens Public Library announced yesterday plans to start reopening some of its branches starting Monday, July 13 for limited service.

The library has devised a plan to allow users to access parts of branches to pick up and return books that have been checked out online or over the phone. The process will be contactless, but patrons are expected to wear masks, and abide by capacity constraints.

BPL will continue to offer online programming for all ages, e-books, research databases, and classes. No fines will accrue on items checked out before the temporary closure or during this first phase of reopening, BPL said.

For the safety of all, all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being recirculated, and follow the guidelines from public health authorities.

The branches opening on July 13 for limited service are:

Bay Ridge Library

Bushwick Library

Kings Highway Library

Central Library

New Lots Library

Flatbush Library

Red Hook Library

Hours will be:

10 AM to 4 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and

1 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday and Thursday