Some Libraries Reopen Monday With Grab-And-Go Services

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) is finally reopening on Monday, however, it will be grab-and-go – think takeout but for books.

In this first phase of the libraries’ reopening, people will be able to access a small area inside some branches across the city to pick up and return checkouts that were placed online or over the phone. Masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

The grand re-opening will take place this Monday, June 13. “BPL is pleased to begin the very first step in reopening Monday,” a BPL spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer told Bklyner. “Even amid these difficult times, our commitment to providing our communities with access to information is strong.”

Seven of Brooklyn’s libraries will welcome readers: Bushwick, Central, Flatbush, Kings Highway, New Lots, Bay Ridge, and Red Hook Library branches will be open on Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays/Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays/Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“In this first phase, patrons will be able to return books and pick up holds. Self-checkout machines and the BPL app (which allows you to check out books right on your phone) are enabling us to go contact-free,” Bodenheimer said.

Returned books will be quarantined for 72 hours before being put back into circulation.

“We will maintain our thriving virtual library with e-books, audiobooks, and several dozen educational, cultural, and workforce programs each week,” Bodenheimer said, “ranging from story time for children; to help for jobseekers and small business owners; to live performances, to games, art programs, our dial-a-story service and much more!”