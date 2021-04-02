Arts & Culture

Socially Distant Blues

A POEM

Raj Tawney|

My fridge is full, pantry too

So, why do I still feel empty inside?

I’m physically distant

but digitally connected

Scrolling from my couch

while couch-surfing in place

I have followers and friends

but nobody to share my life

Will I find comfort in this chaos

or discontentment in comfort?

I’m social butterfly, stuck in my cocoon

If I scream, will you hear me via text?

On my birthday, will you send me a GIF?

We’ll celebrate for real, soon, I hope

Inhale deep, make a wish for the future,

complete with no masks, no gloves, no fears

Remembering these days like a rite of passage,

a moment in history, a tale to tell our kids

For now, just like me from afar

I’ll always heart you back

Raj Tawney

Raj Tawney is an American nonfiction writer and poet in New York. He was a featured poet in The Iowa Review's 2020 National Poetry Month series.

Comments

