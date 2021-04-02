Socially Distant Blues

My fridge is full, pantry too
So, why do I still feel empty inside?
I’m physically distant
but digitally connected
Scrolling from my couch
while couch-surfing in place
I have followers and friends
but nobody to share my life
Will I find comfort in this chaos
or discontentment in comfort?
I’m social butterfly, stuck in my cocoon
If I scream, will you hear me via text?
On my birthday, will you send me a GIF?
We’ll celebrate for real, soon, I hope
Inhale deep, make a wish for the future,
complete with no masks, no gloves, no fears
Remembering these days like a rite of passage,
a moment in history, a tale to tell our kids
For now, just like me from afar
I’ll always heart you back
