Six People Injured, One Dead At Sweet 16 Party Shooting In Bed Stuy

Zainab Iqbal|
A victim being escorted into an ambulance following the fatal shooting last light. (Photo via Loudlabs)

BED STUY – Six teenagers are injured and one 20-year-old is dead after a shooting took place at a Sweet 16 house party last night.

On Sunday, November 22 at around 11:17 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a shooting at Albany Avenue between Fulton and Decatur Streets. When they arrived, they found seven young people who were shot. An 18-year-old girl was shot in the leg and was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition. A 19-year-old boy was shot in the torso and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was also taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the butt and was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and also taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso and taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in critical condition.

A 20-year-old girl was shot in the butt and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull and was soon pronounced dead. As of now, the motive for the shooting is unknown and is still under investigation, the NYPD said.

As of last week, there have been seven murders in the 79th Pct, which includes Bed Stuy and Herbert Von King Park, this year, according to NYPD data. The number of shooting incidents has gone from 28 in 2019 to 51 this year. The number of shooting victims has gone from 32 last year to 64 in 2020. The numbers were updated last week.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

