Six People Hurt In Pitkin Avenue Fire This Morning, Including Four-Year-Old Boy

Zainab Iqbal|
Fire on Pitkin Avenue early this morning. (Photo: Loudlabs NYC)

EAST NEW YORK – A four-year-old boy and five more people including two firefighters were injured in an early morning fire.

This morning at around 1:15 a.m., a fire broke out on the top floor of a three-story apartment on Pitkin Avenue near Barbey Street, the FDNY said. The fire was fought by 75 firefighters who were met with heavy fire and smoke inhalation, FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Grogan said at the scene.

Four people, including a four-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 37-year-old, and a 45-year-old were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Cornell for their injuries. Two firefighters also suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital to get treated. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

