Six Missing Neighbors – Have You Seen Them?

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – Police are asking for help finding 26-year-old Hussain Munasr, who has been missing since yesterday, November 4.

Munasr was last seen leaving his residence around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Sheepshead Bay.

Cops say Munasr is 5’4 tall, 120 pounds, with a light build, medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray jeans, a black jacket and a blue “NIKE AIR JORDANS” sneakers.

As of today, Munasr is still missing.

BOROUGH PARK – Police are asking for help finding 19-year-old Samuel Medina, who has been missing since Sunday, November 1.

Medina was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday leaving his residence in Boro Park.

Cops say Medina is approximately 5’8 tall, weighing 140 pounds, black eyes and long black hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

As of today, Medina is still missing.

CROWN HEIGHTS – Police are asking for help finding 60-year-old Michael Giancola, who has been missing since Saturday, October 31.

Giancola was last seen at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 31, at his residence on Eastern Parkway.

Cops say Giancola is 5’10, 235 pounds and wears a hearing aid in his right ear.

As of today, Giancola is still missing.

CYPRESS HILLS – Police are asking for help finding 35-year-old Patrick O’Malley, who has been missing since Saturday, October 30.

O’Malley was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11 at Interfaith Hospital, but lives on Fulton Street.

Cops describe O’Malley as approximately 5’11 tall, 145 pounds, with a slim build and bald head. No clothing description is available at this time.

As of today, O’Malley is still missing.

CANARSIE – Police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Savannah Mclntosh, who has been missing since Thursday, October 29.

Mclntosh was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on October 29, leaving her residence on East 100 Street.

Cops say Mclntosh is an African American girl, 5’5 tall, 130 pounds, with a medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, multi-colored sneakers and a black headband.

As of today, Mclntosh is still missing.

BROWNSVILLE – Police are asking for help finding 59-year-old Willie Wells, who has been missing since Tuesday, October 27.

Wells was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on October 27 at his residence on Dumont Avenue.

Cops say Wells is an African American man, described as 5’4, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

As of today, Wells is still missing.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.