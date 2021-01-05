Six Missing Neighbors – Have you seen them? 

Please help find:

14-year-old Marisol Rivera form Brownsville

Police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Marisol Rivera, who was last seen around 11 pm on Jan, 3 2020 in Brownsville. According to police, Marisol is 5’6 tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing all dark clothing and as of today is still missing.

58-year-old Rebecca Wilson of East Flatbush

Rebecca Wilson, 58, has been missing since Oct 29, 2020 and was last seen at her home early that morning. Wilson is 5’4 tall, 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. As of today, Wilson is still missing.

15-year-old Doodley Charles of Prospect Park South

Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Doodley Charles who has been missing since the afternoon of Christmas Eve, Dec 24, 2020. Charles was last seen at his home at 3 pm.

Cops say Charles is 5’6 tall, 140 pounds, has a thin build, black hair and black eyes, and remains missing as of today.

15-year-old Kimberly Rosado of Brownsville

Kimberly Rosado, 15, has been missing since the afternoon of Dec 31, 2020. The teenager was last seen at home around 2:30 pm. Rosado is described as 5’7 tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers. As of today, Rosado is still missing.

14-year-old Tasia Holmes of Crown Heights

Tasia Holmes, 14, has been missing since Dec 31, 2020 and was last seen around 3pm at her home. Holmes is approximately 5’5 tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket.

76-year-old Gwendolyn Murray of Flatlands

Police are asking for help in finding 76-year-old Gwendolyn Murray who has been missing since Jan 4, 2021. Murray was last seen leaving her home at 9:18 am the morning she went missing.

She is approximately 5’6 ft tall and weighs 150 lbs, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes, and black to grey hair. Murray was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black hat. As of today, Murray is still missing.

Anyone with information on any of their whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). In addition to calling, anyone who wishes to submit tips can log onto the Crime Stoppers website or on NYPD’s Twitter.