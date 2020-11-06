Shop Local: Brooklyn Navy Yard Launches Virtual Holiday Market

In our efforts to encourage shopping local for the holidays, we bring you news that Brooklyn Navy Yard’s 3rd annual Holiday Market will be virtual this year.

Showcasing the companies and products made at the yard, the market started today and will run through January 3, 2021, and you can shop for real or just feat your eyes at lovely designs at your leisure at madeattheyard.com.

There are beautiful home goods, jewelry, or you know – a feast from Russ & Daughter you can ship for free, among other wonderful items.

“The Holiday Market provides a moment to escape these stressful times and to support local makers and manufacturers, the backbone of our economy,” said David Ehrenberg, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard. “Many of the makers in the market pivoted to the production of PPE during the height of the crisis with holiday sales essential to helping them pivot back. The phrase ‘shop local’ is incredibly important to community recovery.”

This is your chance, neighbors, to buy Atoms’ original products – shoes that come in quarter sizes – in addition to everyday masks they pivoted to during the height of the pandemic. Or you could get something special from Lafayette 148, that stepped up to produce PPE clothing for first responders.

And do remember that Kings County Distillery, the city’s oldest distillery, does still produce whiskey in addition to the hand sanitizer (and they have neat gift sets).

The online holiday market links to the home pages of each of the companies, that let you explore way more products than listed. If you are in a position to be looking for a gift this holiday season, we hope you will buy local, including online.