Shootings More Than Double in Brooklyn, With Six More Shootings, One Death Last Night

BROOKLYN – Six shootings took place across the borough last night; one of them turned deadly. And they all involved young men.

Shootings have more than doubled across Brooklyn since last year, according to NYPD data. In 2019, there were 200 shooting incidents, with 248 shooting victims. There were also 66 murders. This year, there have been 441 shooting incidents, with 545 shooting victims. And there have been 114 murders so far. For the month of August 2020, there was a 166% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city as the number of shootings rose in all boroughs except Staten Island, the NYPD announced this morning. The numbers were last updated on August 30.

First, at around 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 1, a 28-year-old man was shot on Chauncey Street between Ralph and Howard Avenues. Cops found him with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and is in stable condition.

Then, at around 6:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot on Pulaski Street near Malcolm X Blvd. Cops found him with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was also taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

At around 10:22 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the head on Park Avenue near Carlton Avenue inside a car. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and is expected to survive.

At around 11:18 p.m., a 19-year-old boy was shot once in the left leg and once in the butt on Sutter Avenue, a block from Mother Gaston Blvd. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition

At around 11:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot once in the face and once in the left forearm on Bristol Street between Dumont and Livonia Avenues. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. According to the NYPD, he is not likely to survive.

Then, this morning on Wednesday, September 2 at around 12:50 a.m., 20-year-old Darien Simpson was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest on Howard Avenue near Pacific Street. He lived just a seven-minute walk away. Simpson was taken to Interfaith Hospital and was soon pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made for any of the incidents and the investigations are all ongoing.