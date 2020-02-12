22-Year-Old Shot to Death at Glenwood Houses

FLATLANDS/CANARSIE — Yesterday evening, a young man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in front of the Glenwood NYCHA housing complex.

Yesterday, February 11, around 6 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for an assault in front of the Glenwood NYCHA housing complex at 1690 Ralph Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Brookland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not been released. Cops could not confirm any details about a suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.