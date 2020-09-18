Shanah Tova To Our Jewish Neighbors, Have A Sweet New Year!

Shanah Tova to all our Jewish neighbors! Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, and continues for two days, through sundown on Sunday, September 20. It’s been a crazy time amidst a pandemic; may you all have a wonderful and sweet new year!

“This year, after months of isolation, it is especially meaningful to celebrate the High Holidays and practice our rituals with community,” Rebecca Saidlower, executive director of regional planning at UJA Federation said. This year more than 20 Jewish organizations across Brooklyn will be participating in Shofar Across Brooklyn, offering neighbors who may not be able to gather in synagogues this year an opportunity to hear the call of shofar ushering in the new year.

One of the most important things to do on Rosh Hashanah is to hear the blowing of the ram’s horn, the shofar. Here is where you can hear the shofar across Brooklyn on Sunday, September 20 at 4:00 pm.

Brooklyn Bridge Park (Pier 4 Beach), Fig Tree

Brooklyn Borough Hall (South Side), Lab/Shul

Corner of Kingston & Park Pl in Brower Park, Chevra Ahavas Yisroel

Ronald McNair Park (Eastern & Washington), Prospect Heights Shul

808 Nostrand Ave, Repair the World Brooklyn

Dumbo Waterfront, Congregation Mount Sinai

Jane’s Carousel Brooklyn Bridge Park, Chabad of Dumbo

E. 17th St. and Foster Avenue, B’ShERT

522 Rugby Road, Park Slope Jewish Center

564 Marlborough Road, Park Slope Jewish Center

Thomas Greene Park (by Douglass Street and Third Avenue), Kane Street Synagogue

229 E 4th Street, Park Slope Jewish Center

303 Beverley Road, Park Slope Jewish Center

327 E. 5th St (corner of Church Ave), Flatbush Jewish Center

1625 Ocean Ave. between K and L., East Midwood Jewish Center

Grand Army Plaza, CBE and Union Temple

5th Avenue & 1st Street, Park Slope Jewish Center

411 6th Street, Shir HaMaalot

462 8th Street, Park Slope Jewish Center

755 Carroll Street, Park Slope Jewish Center

1320 8th Avenue, Park Slope Jewish Center

PS9 Playground (St Marks b/w Vanderbilt & Underhill), Prospect Heights Shul

Prospect Park by the Boathouse (on the east side of the park), Altshul

Prospect Park Dog Beach, Prospect Heights Shul & Base Brooklyn

Prospect Park Shabbat Tree – enter the park at Garfield and cross to the Long Meadow, meet at the trees (some call this the “Shabbat Tree”), Prospect Heights Shul

2804 Avenue X, Park Slope Jewish Center

East River State Park, Chabad of North Brooklyn

McCarren Park. (Meeting South of the Comfort Station), Greenpoint Shul

Machate Circle (SW corner of Prospect Park), Kane Street Synagogue

177 Windsor Place, Park Slope Jewish Center

What’s with the apples and honey? Rosh Hashanah feasts traditionally include round challah bread, and apples dipped in honey, as well as other foods that symbolize wishes for a sweet year.