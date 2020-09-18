Shanah Tova To Our Jewish Neighbors, Have A Sweet New Year!

Shanah Tova to all our Jewish neighbors! Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, and continues for two days, through sundown on Sunday, September 20. It’s been a crazy time amidst a pandemic; may you all have a wonderful and sweet new year!
“This year, after months of isolation, it is especially meaningful to celebrate the High Holidays and practice our rituals with community,” Rebecca Saidlower, executive director of regional planning at UJA Federation said. This year more than 20 Jewish organizations across Brooklyn will be participating in Shofar Across Brooklyn, offering neighbors who may not be able to gather in synagogues this year an opportunity to hear the call of shofar ushering in the new year.
One of the most important things to do on Rosh Hashanah is to hear the blowing of the ram’s horn, the shofar. Here is where you can hear the shofar across Brooklyn on Sunday, September 20 at 4:00 pm.
- Brooklyn Bridge Park (Pier 4 Beach), Fig Tree
- Brooklyn Borough Hall (South Side), Lab/Shul
- Corner of Kingston & Park Pl in Brower Park, Chevra Ahavas Yisroel
- Ronald McNair Park (Eastern & Washington), Prospect Heights Shul
- 808 Nostrand Ave, Repair the World Brooklyn
- Dumbo Waterfront, Congregation Mount Sinai
- Jane’s Carousel Brooklyn Bridge Park, Chabad of Dumbo
- E. 17th St. and Foster Avenue, B’ShERT
- 522 Rugby Road, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 564 Marlborough Road, Park Slope Jewish Center
- Thomas Greene Park (by Douglass Street and Third Avenue), Kane Street Synagogue
- 229 E 4th Street, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 303 Beverley Road, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 327 E. 5th St (corner of Church Ave), Flatbush Jewish Center
- 1625 Ocean Ave. between K and L., East Midwood Jewish Center
- Grand Army Plaza, CBE and Union Temple
- 5th Avenue & 1st Street, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 209 Lincoln Place, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 411 6th Street, Shir HaMaalot
- 462 8th Street, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 755 Carroll Street, Park Slope Jewish Center
- 1320 8th Avenue, Park Slope Jewish Center
- PS9 Playground (St Marks b/w Vanderbilt & Underhill), Prospect Heights Shul
- Prospect Park by the Boathouse (on the east side of the park), Altshul
- Prospect Park Dog Beach, Prospect Heights Shul & Base Brooklyn
- Prospect Park Shabbat Tree – enter the park at Garfield and cross to the Long Meadow, meet at the trees (some call this the “Shabbat Tree”), Prospect Heights Shul
- 2804 Avenue X, Park Slope Jewish Center
- East River State Park, Chabad of North Brooklyn
- McCarren Park. (Meeting South of the Comfort Station), Greenpoint Shul
- Machate Circle (SW corner of Prospect Park), Kane Street Synagogue
- 177 Windsor Place, Park Slope Jewish Center
What’s with the apples and honey? Rosh Hashanah feasts traditionally include round challah bread, and apples dipped in honey, as well as other foods that symbolize wishes for a sweet year.
