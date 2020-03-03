Woman Punched in the Head and Sexually Assaulted in Clinton Hill

CLINTON HILL — On Sunday, a woman walking home was sexually assaulted in Clinton Hill.

On Sunday, March 1, around 4 a.m., in the vicinity of Saint James Place and Lefferts Place, a 30-year-old woman was walking home when a man approached her from behind, punched her in the head causing her to fall to the ground, cops said.

The male continued to punch the victim and attempted to sexually assault her as she lay on the ground. The victim fought back and the man fled with the victim’s backpack, northbound on Saint James Place towards Fulton Street. Cops could not specify what was in her backpack.

The victim sustained a laceration to the head and bruising and swelling about the head and neck. She was removed to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

The individual is described as a male, 30-40 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, dark-colored jacket with light-colored fur on the collar, wrists and bottom of the jacket, blue jeans and sneakers. Video of suspect below:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.