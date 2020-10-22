Seven People Shot, Two Dead In Two Shooting Incidents Last Night

BROOKLYN – Seven people were shot, and two have died in two separate shooting incidents that took place yesterday night.

On Wednesday, October 21, shortly after 9:30 p.m., cops responded to a call of a man shot on Herkimer Street between Rochester Avenue and Hunterfly Place in Bedford Stuyvesant. When cops arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead.

Murders in the 81 Pct, which encompasses Bed Stuy and Weekesville, have tripled this year going from two in 2019 to six in 2020 so far. According to NYPD data, the number of shooting incidents has more than doubled going from 16 last year to 35 this year. And the number of shooting victims has gone from 20 in 2019 to 42 this year. The numbers were last updated last week.

Then, just after 10:15 p.m. last night, cops responded to a 911 call in Prospect Lefferts Gardens of six people shot. When they arrived at Hawthorne Street near Nostrand Avenue, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County. According to the NYPD, several gunmen fired out of a BMW sedan.

Additionally, a 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin. They were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and are in stable condition. A bullet also grazed a 28-year-old man in the back. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, also in stable condition.

Murders in the 71 Pct, which encompasses Crown Heights, Wingate, and Prospect Lefferts Garden, have gone from three in 2019 to five this year, as of last week. The number of shooting incidents has more than doubled, going from 11 last year to 24 this year. The number of shooting victims has gone from 14 in 2019 to 36 in 2020, as of last week.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released by the NYPD. Both incidents are under investigation and as of now, no arrests have been made.