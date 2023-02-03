Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton On Her Plans To Serve The District: Public Safety, Maternal Health, And Community Outreach

Senator plans to focus on public safety, maternal health, and hyperlocal issues along with actively reaching out to residents to consolidate voter support from both parties behind her.

When Jessica Scarcella-Spanton ran for office, public safety was the top concern in her race, followed by housing issues and support for working parents. She won the Senate seat to represent District 23, which includes Coney Island, Brighton Beach, parts of Sheepshead Bay, and Fort Hamilton Army Base, along with Northern parts of Staten Island, by just 1,518 votes with 51.3% of the vote. Her opponent Joseph Tirone, a Republican, received 48.5% of the vote.

For the next two years, Sen. Scarcella-Spanton plans to focus on maternal health and public safety, investing in the environmental resiliency of her coastal district and advocating for veterans and their spouses. But her focus is also on hyperlocal issues and actively reaching out to residents in her district to help solve their issues and advocate for them, to consolidate voter support from both parties behind her.

We talked over Zoom last week – there currently is no Brooklyn office – to talk about the new Senator's legislative priorities for the coming year and how she plans to win over her conservative constituents.

While she's only held her office since January, Sen. Scarcella-Spanton is not new to the district, having worked for Sen. Diane Savino, who retired after representing the district for almost two decades, for the last 4.5 years.

You had a narrow win, and it can't be easy to step into a role that Sen. Savino held for 18 years. How is that shaping how you approach the issues you're going to focus on?

For me, all politics is local, and we're doing everything we can, especially on the Brooklyn side. We see what's going on right now with the MTA's proposed bus redesign, so we just jumped into action. I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat or somewhere in between. I want you to know that I'm here to help you and advocate for you. The bus service affects everyone, and we're doing our best at every turn to get people to provide their input to the MTA, so we don't have bus service eliminated.

I think elected officials sometimes become this idea in someone's head about, you know, what party you are, and I want you to see me as someone who wants to be there for you. And I think that's how we start to start changing that narrative.

Public safety. Everybody cares a great deal about public safety, which is why we made it a priority to meet with our local precincts, meet with local anti-violence groups, meet with our tenant leaders who can give us input about what's going on in their buildings, to speak with anybody we can to get to the bottom of public safety and do all we can. Our district attorney as well, to make sure that we're doing things and creating policy and investing in things that make people feel safer. I think that's something that people care a great deal about.

I want to ensure that we're working with our partners at every level of government to invest in the resiliency of this coastal district, whether you go across Brooklyn or Staten Island. You see now the flooding that can happen just with a heavy rainstorm and the devastation that can happen with a storm like Sandy. I don't think that Southern Brooklyn hasn't gotten the investments that it really needs. So I'm going to make sure we work with partners at every level of government to start investing more in resiliency as well.

So it's all about the local stuff. And I think that's how you win people over despite their party. I'm focusing on meeting people where they're at, focusing on the things that people really care about, and letting them know what we're doing for them. I think that's my simple recipe.

You've been meeting with officers at the police precincts in your district. What are you hearing from them, and how can you best support them?